Rape Trial Against Duo Accused of Raping Socialite Gets Nastier, Suspect Claims They Were Friends

By A Correspondent | The defence hearing of two Harare men accused of teaming up to rape socialite Ashley Masendeke took off on Thursday, with one of the accused telling the court that the complainant was his friend.

Masendeke, popularly known as Mai Jeremaya, recently brought Martin Charlie and Thabo Dube to court, accusing them of taking turns to rape her at a lodge in Harare’s Eastlea suburb.

The alleged abuse case went viral after Masendeke publicised it on social media.

The two deny the allegations, arguing that it was a transactional sexual encounter.

The trial has sparked public debate after Masendeke told the court that she undressed herself and got on top of one of her alleged abusers during the incident.

Earlier this week, Masendeke’s friend Cynthia Duringo also testified, stating that Masendeke had told her she had consented to the sexual act.

The State then closed its case, and the trial moved to the defence phase.

One of the suspects, Dube, told the court that he was friends with Masendeke. He denied ever introducing himself as “Sam,” as alleged by the complainant.

Dube also stated that they had been in touch for a long time, not for business purposes as alleged by Masendeke. He said his only role was to facilitate a meeting between Masendeke and Martin Charlie.

“She did not bring any camera person. Actually, it was dark when we went to the lodge,” he said.

Dube later withdrew his application, as a facilitator in a rape case is also potentially liable for the offence.

The hearing continues on June 30.

According to the State, on April 9, 2025, Dube contacted Masendeke inviting her to a business meeting, but they failed to meet that day.

On April 30, 2025, Masendeke allegedly received a WhatsApp message from Charlie, and they met at Megawatt along Samora Machel Avenue. He then drove her to Number 11 Frank Johnson Avenue in Eastlea for a supposed business meeting.

“The second accused (Charlie) went into the building pretending to see his boss and returned after a few minutes. The first accused (Dube) arrived with a certain lady named Sbahle, and they entered the car.

“The second accused then drove into town, where Sbahle disembarked, and proceeded to Eastlea, parking at Number 15 Frank Johnson Avenue, Eastlea, Harare.

“The first accused entered the building, and the second accused told the complainant to go inside the room where the meeting was to be held.

“The complainant was shocked to see a bed in the room. When she turned around, she saw the second accused locking the door, and the first accused entered through another door, locked it, and started laughing.

“The complainant cried for help but was silenced by the first accused, who told her not to anger the second accused and ordered her to remove her clothes,” court papers read.

The court heard that Charlie pushed her onto the bed and undressed her, while Dube forced her to perform oral sex.

The two allegedly took turns raping her, including forcing themselves on her mouth.

“After the act, the complainant went to the bathroom, where the second accused followed and again had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

“The first accused also had intercourse with her a second time without her consent,” the State further alleges.

The court heard that the accused later booked an inDrive ride for the complainant, and she went home, where she subsequently filed a police report.

Magistrate Letwin Rwodzi is presiding over the matter, while Caroline Mashingaidze is prosecuting.

