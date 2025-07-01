Sean “Daddy” Combs Prosecution Now At Jury Stage

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | As of 30 June, 2025, the high-profile federal trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, a prominent music mogul, is nearing its conclusion in Manhattan, New York. Combs faces charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution, stemming from allegations that he led a criminal enterprise for two decades. Prosecutors claim Combs used his fame, wealth, and influence to coerce and abuse women, orchestrating drug-fueled sexual events known as “freak-offs” and employing violence and threats to silence victims.



Sean Dody Combs

The trial, which began on May 12, 2025, has featured seven weeks of testimony from 34 prosecution witnesses, including two ex-girlfriends, one of whom, Cassie Ventura, provided key testimony supported by a 2016 hotel surveillance video showing Combs assaulting her. The defense argues that the sexual encounters were consensual, framing the case as an overreach by prosecutors targeting Combs’ personal lifestyle. After closing arguments, jury deliberations began on June 30, 2025, but have faced challenges, including concerns about a juror’s ability to follow the judge’s instructions. No verdict has been reached as of the latest reports, and Combs, who pleaded not guilty, faces a potential life sentence if convicted on the most serious charges.

All the witnesses who have testified

Jurors have heard from dozens of witnesses throughout this high-profile trial.

As they begin their deliberations, the following is a recap of who has appeared on the witness stand.

Israel Florez – InterContinental Hotel LA security officer

InterContinental Hotel LA security officer Daniel Phillip – Male escort

– Male escort Cassie Ventura – Former girlfriend and alleged victim

– Former girlfriend and alleged victim Yasin Binda – Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agent

– Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agent Dawn Richard – Singer who performed in band set up by Diddy

– Singer who performed in band set up by Diddy Kerry Morgan – Former friend of Cassie’s

– Former friend of Cassie’s David James – Former Combs assistant

– Former Combs assistant Regina Ventura – Cassie’s mother

– Cassie’s mother Sharay Hayes (aka The Punisher) – Male dancer

– Male dancer Gerard Gannon – HSI special agent

– HSI special agent Dawn Hughes – Expert psychologist

– Expert psychologist George Kaplan** – Former Combs assistant

– Former Combs assistant Scott Mescudi – Rapper Kid Cudi

– Rapper Kid Cudi Mylah Morales – Make-up artist

– Make-up artist Frederic Zemmour – General manager, L’Ermitage Hotel

– General manager, L’Ermitage Hotel Joshua Croft – HSI computer forensics agent

– HSI computer forensics agent Capricorn Clark – Former Combs assistant

– Former Combs assistant Christopher Ignacio – LA police officer

– LA police officer Lance Jimenez – LA arson investigator

– LA arson investigator Deonte Nash – Stylist

– Stylist Mia* – Former Combs assistant and alleged victim

– Former Combs assistant and alleged victim Sylvia Oken – Beverly Hills Hotel worker

– Beverly Hills Hotel worker Eddy Garcia** – InterContinental Hotel worker

– InterContinental Hotel worker Derek Ferguson – Bad Boy Entertainment chief financial officer

– Bad Boy Entertainment chief financial officer Frank Piazza – Forensic video expert

– Forensic video expert Bryana Bongolan** – Cassie’s friend

– Cassie’s friend Enrique Santos – Technology analyst

– Technology analyst Jane* – Former girlfriend and alleged victim

– Former girlfriend and alleged victim Andre Lamon – HSI special agent

– HSI special agent Jonathan Perez** – Former Combs assistant

– Former Combs assistant Ananya Sankar – Paralegal

– Paralegal DeLeassa Penland – Special agent

– Special agent Brendan Paul** – Former Combs assistant

– Former Combs assistant Joseph Cerciello – HSI special agent

* Testified under pseudonyms to protect identity

** Granted immunity to testify

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...