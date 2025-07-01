Supersport United Sold and Set for Major Rebrand to Celtic United

Sports Correspondent

In a significant development in South African football, Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit Supersport United has been sold to a Bloemfontein-based businessman for a reported R50 million.

The club is now poised for a rebranding that will see it renamed Celtic United, signaling a new chapter in its history.

The new owner, whose identity has not yet been formally disclosed, is believed to have strong ties to the Free State football community.

The rebranding to Celtic United is widely viewed as an attempt to revive the legacy of Bloemfontein Celtic, a beloved club that was previously sold and relocated, much to the dismay of local fans.

Sources close to the transaction say the deal includes the club’s PSL status, player contracts, and academy structures. While official confirmation of operational changes is still pending, the rebrand is expected to also shift the team’s home base from Pretoria to Bloemfontein — returning top-flight football to the city.

Fans of both Supersport United and the former Bloemfontein Celtic are watching developments closely, with mixed emotions. While some Supersport loyalists lament the end of an era, Celtic supporters are hopeful that this move could restore their city’s presence in elite football.

Further announcements from the club’s new leadership are expected in the coming days, including details on management, technical staff, and player retention plans.

If confirmed, the transformation of Supersport United into Celtic United marks one of the most notable club ownership changes in recent PSL history — with far-reaching implications for the league and its fanbase.

