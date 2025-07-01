SUV Vehicle Scam-Miriam Febechukwu Iwuala

A Call for Justice: My Experience with Miriam Febechukwu Iwuala

In early 2024, I placed my trust—and £15,500 of my hard-earned money—into the hands of Miriam Febechukwu Iwuala, a woman who presented herself as reliable and trustworthy. The transaction was simple: she was to supply an SUV vehicle for a client within 24 hours. If she failed to deliver, she agreed to refund the full amount within 48 hours.

She failed on both counts.

What followed has been a year-long nightmare of broken promises, deception, and emotional manipulation. Though she refunded £13,500 after weeks of chasing, she left an outstanding balance of £2,000 unpaid. When confronted, she claimed her bank account was blocked and pleaded for more time. Trusting her once more, we gave her until January 2025 to make things right.

That trust was once again betrayed.

Instead of repaying the agreed amount, Miriam responded with a string of excuses: her children were ill, she had lost her job, she was struggling. She positioned herself as a victim, attempting to shame us for pursuing justice, accusing us of harassment, and painting our persistence as cruelty. These tactics were not the pleas of a person in genuine distress—they were the calculated efforts of someone hoping to avoid responsibility by manipulating sympathy.

Miriam’s continued evasion has forced me into a dire position. To protect my professional reputation and settle the debt with my client, I had to borrow money—an action that has now cost me over £2,000 in interest alone. What began as a simple transaction has spiraled into financial strain, emotional distress, and damage to my credibility.

This is more than a dispute over money. It is a matter of principle. Miriam Iwuala entered an agreement and failed to deliver. She offered excuses instead of accountability, silence instead of resolution, manipulation instead of honesty. Her conduct reveals not just negligence, but a pattern of intentional avoidance.

I am appealing to the public, to legal authorities, and to anyone who values fairness: help me hold Miriam accountable. No one deserves to be defrauded, deceived, or emotionally blackmailed when all they asked for was the fulfilment of an agreement.

Justice delayed is not justice denied—but it is justice diminished. Let’s not allow that to happen here.

If you have had a similar experience or know Miriam Febechukwu Iwuala, please come forward. It’s time we brought this behaviour to light.

