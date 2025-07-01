Temba Mliswa Fired from CP Chemicals Board — He Hits Back

Harare – 1 July 2025

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | Outspoken businessman and former legislator Temba Mliswa has been fired from his position as Director and Chairperson of the Board of CP Chemicals (Private) Limited, following a damning board resolution citing serious misconduct.

A formal termination letter dated 27 June 2025 and signed by the company’s Corporate Secretary, Ezra Dzoro, confirms that Mliswa’s removal is with immediate effect. The letter lists breaches of fiduciary duty, conflict of interest, and unilateral decision-making beyond the scope of board resolutions as reasons for his dismissal. His conduct, according to the board, has “adversely affected the company’s public image and reputation.”

The termination was executed in line with:

The Companies and Other Business Entities Act (COBE Act),

The company’s own Articles and Memorandum of Association, and

A formal Board Resolution passed on 27 June 2025.

“In light of the above, the Board has determined that your continued participation in the governance of the company is not in the best interests of CP Chemicals (Private) Limited,” the letter reads.

CP Chemicals is one of Zimbabwe’s leading suppliers of crop chemicals and veterinary products, headquartered in Graniteside, Harare. The company stamp affixed to the letter confirms the authenticity of the decision and its immediate enforcement.

Mliswa Responds

Responding to the announcement, Mliswa dismissed the move as politically and personally motivated. In a strongly worded statement, he said:

“This is absolute hogwash and far from the truth. I shall elaborate in due course; however, let me take a moment to assert that I remain firmly in position, despite the chaotic antics of those with questionable motives.

While a select few elite figures bend over backwards to appease the whims of the corrupt, let us not forget that many families are bearing the brunt of this absurdity and require leaders with a spine.”

Mliswa, known for his forthright style and confrontations with both political and business elites, is expected to issue a more detailed response in the coming days. The unfolding saga adds a new chapter to the controversies surrounding corporate governance and accountability in Zimbabwe’s private sector.

Further developments are awaited.

