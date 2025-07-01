“This Is What Development Looks Like”: MP Matambo Backs Crowborough Clinic Vision

By Tinashe Sambiri

Kuwadzana West MP Johnson Matambo has thrown his weight behind a bold community-led healthcare initiative in Crowborough, describing it as “the kind of development Zimbabwe needs.”

“This clinic project is not just about bricks and mortar,” Matambo said. “It is a symbol of what happens when people come together with purpose and vision. I commend the Crowborough residents for taking the lead. This is what development looks like—from the people, for the people.”

The MP was speaking during a gathering convened to rally support for the construction of a state-of-the-art polyclinic in the high-density suburb of Crowborough, one of Harare’s fastest-growing communities. The initiative, birthed by local residents and officially recognised by the City of Harare, aims to provide accessible and exceptional healthcare within the community.

Delivering a stirring address on behalf of the residents, community leader Ishmael Kauzani painted a powerful picture of collective action and hope.

“Crowborough residents, fellow countrymen and countrywomen, I welcome you with open arms,” Kauzani began. “Today, I stand before you, driven by a noble cause that ignites our passions and fills our hearts with purpose.”

He spoke passionately about the vision to establish a polyclinic that serves as a beacon of healthcare excellence: “Envisage a thriving community where every resident receives exceptional healthcare services, right within our own community. That is the vibrant community we strive to build.”

While the dream has taken root, Kauzani acknowledged the hurdles still to be overcome. “Our community lacks resources, both material and financial, despite our remarkable progress in securing 2000 bricks through resident contributions,” he said. “We eagerly anticipate further donations to bolster our quest for enhanced healthcare and business social responsibility.”

In a call to action, Kauzani emphasized unity and resilience: “Stand with us on this remarkable journey as we combine our efforts, resources, and unwavering dedication to establish our clinic. Together, we can create a powerful movement for change.”

Also lending institutional support was Councillor Adoniah Shoko from the City of Harare Health Department. Councillor Shoko praised the initiative, describing it as a model of participatory development and an example for other communities to follow.

“This is a community that understands its needs and is not waiting for handouts but working together for solutions,” said Shoko. “As the City of Harare, we stand ready to support this initiative and ensure that the vision becomes a reality.”

The Crowborough clinic project now stands as a symbol of grassroots empowerment, community cohesion, and the belief that sustainable development begins at home.

