WHEN “SORRY ” IS NOT ENOUGH — The Power Of Words To Destroy Lives

*▫️The Woman Who Was Buried In Silence*

By Jacob Mutisi | She was a gentle, soft-spoken widow who lived in a small, quiet town in Hwange central.

After her husband died in a car accident, she never remarried. She had one child, whom she raised with discipline and love. Mama Africa became known in the town for selling Bananas and pure water at a school junction.

Every day, she woke up at 4 am, prepared her goods, and sat under a small umbrella near the school gate. She never shouted. She never fought anyone. She simply greeted people with a warm smile and a humble tone.

Her customers—mostly schoolchildren and teachers—loved her.

But one day, someone whispered a lie.

It started as a small rumor: “That woman is using charms. How come her bananas finishes every morning while others hardly sell half theirs?”

Someone else added, “I heard she sleeps with the school head to get customers.” Another voice said, “She doesn’t even come to midweek services anymore. I suspect she’s gone diabolical.”

No one asked Mama Africa. No one called her to confirm. They just spoke, and others listened—and believed.

Parents told their children not to buy from her again. Teachers started crossing to the other side of the road. Church members looked at her with suspicion. Her once-thriving business collapsed.

She sat in silence every day, her unsold bananas got rotten week after week, her face sunken in sorrow. Even her own church, which she faithfully served for years, offered no comfort. No one visited her. No one checked if the rumors were true.

She stopped going to church. She stopped selling. She stopped talking.

And then one day, she stopped breathing.

At her burial, the truth surfaced. The rumors were all lies. Someone had started them out of jealousy. Others spread them carelessly. And in the end, no one knew how deeply it had broken her spirit—until it was too late.

Apologies came. “We didn’t know.” “We are sorry.” “It wasn’t our intention.” But Mama Africa was gone.

The Lesson of the Broken Plate

Imagine this:

Take a ceramic plate, lift it up, and smash it to the ground.

What happens?

It shatters into pieces.

Now kneel beside the broken pieces and say, “I’m sorry.”

Does the plate become whole again?

Of course not.

This is the truth about words. Once spoken—especially when they are filled with lies, slander, or hatred—they can break lives in ways that no apology can fully repair. You may be forgiven, but the damage might never be undone.

There are wounds that don’t bleed outside, but they bleed within—and they bleed forever.

You Didn’t Create That Life—Don’t Be the One to Destroy It

We live in a world where people feel free to talk about others without facts. We accuse without proof. We criticize without mercy. We gossip without limits. We destroy reputations over things we barely understand.

But God is watching.

That man you tore apart with your words is someone God made in His image. That woman you mocked is a soul Jesus died for. That pastor you criticized publicly is a servant who may be weeping in secret. That sister you falsely accused may be someone on the edge of depression.

You did not create their life. Why then do you think you can destroy it with your tongue?

Words Kill Just Like Guns

We often think murder is when you use a weapon.

But the Bible shows that words can be weapons too.

“Death and life are in the power of the tongue…” – Proverbs 18:21

Some people have taken their own lives because of a comment someone made on social media. Some have abandoned their calling because of toxic criticism. Some have withdrawn into emotional isolation because of cruel words from people they once trusted.

Words can kill joy.

Words can kill purpose.

Words can kill reputations.

Words can kill relationships.

Words can kill faith.

And just like a bullet, once released—it cannot be reversed.

The Day You Will Give Account

Jesus said in Matthew 12:36:

“But I say unto you, That every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgment.”

This verse should make you tremble.

Because on that day, your gossip will stand against you. Your accusations will speak. Your sarcastic jokes will be played before Heaven. The tears of the one you hurt with your words will rise as witnesses.

No one escapes.

Not the one who spreads lies.

Not the one who listens and nods.

Not the one who refuses to correct false narratives.

Even If They Forgive You, Some Scars Remain

There is a spiritual truth many ignore: forgiveness does not erase consequences.

David was forgiven for his sin with Bathsheba—but his son still died. His family still suffered division. He still bore the scars.

You may sincerely say “sorry,” and the person may truly forgive you—but the scar might remain for life.

That child you always called “stupid” may grow up doubting their worth forever.

That sister you labeled “a flirt” may struggle in marriage because her image was destroyed.

That man you called a thief may never get another job because your lie ruined his name.

That friend you betrayed may never trust again—not even good people sent by God.

So, even when forgiveness is given, the brokenness doesn’t always go away.

God Hates a Lying Tongue

Proverbs 6:16-19 lists six things the Lord hates. Two of them have to do with the tongue:

“A lying tongue”

“A false witness that speaketh lies”

And a third one?

“He that soweth discord among brethren”

That is what gossip does. That is what careless talking does. That is what slander produces.

When you open your mouth to destroy someone’s name, you become what God hates.

Repent.

Mind How You Treat People

Be slow to speak. Be quick to listen. Be cautious before spreading a story. Be prayerful before passing judgment.

When in doubt, stay silent.

If it’s not helpful, keep it to yourself.

If it’s not verified, don’t spread it.

If it’s not uplifting, don’t share it.

If it will destroy, discourage, or dishonor—don’t say it.

Your Mouth Was Created to Heal

Speak life.

Speak peace.

Speak encouragement.

Speak correction, yes—but in love.

Speak the truth—but in humility.

Speak with the fear of God, not the fire of hate.

Because one day, you will give account for every single word that left your lips.

Conclusion: Think Before You Speak

Before you call that sister a prostitute.

Before you say that brother is fake…

Before you destroy someone’s character.

Before you carry that juicy story to your friend.

Pause and remember:

Once a plate is broken, “sorry” may never be enough.

Once a soul is crushed, an apology may not revive them.

Once a person’s name is ruined, even public apologies may not restore their honor.

Don’t be the reason someone stops serving God.

Don’t be the reason someone contemplates suicide.

Don’t be the reason someone turns bitter toward life and faith.

Speak with compassion. Think with Christ. Live with the awareness that your words can either be seeds of healing—or weapons of destruction.

And above all—never forget: You did not create their life. Don’t be the one who destroys it.

