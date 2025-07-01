Zanu PF Hardliner Threatens To Bomb Themba Gorimbo House

By Tinashe Sambiri

A self-proclaimed Zanu PF online activist known as Cde Walle has issued a chilling threat to Zimbabwean Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Themba Gorimbo, accusing him of “denigrating his country” following the fighter’s public criticism of the ruling party’s leadership.

In a disturbing social media post, Cde Walle said, “Ini Zanu ikandipa ma resources nemari dzacho, I can volunteer kunoputitsa imba ya Themba Gorimbo — petrol bomb pamba pake ku New York ikoko chero mangwana,” which translates to: “If Zanu gives me resources and funding, I can volunteer to bomb Themba Gorimbo’s house in New York — even tomorrow.”

He followed up with a bizarre and menacing analogy: “Dear Themba Gorimbo, no matter how much a man shakes his manhood after urinating, the last drop belongs to the underwear. Tenderera hako asi ku Zim uchazodzoka hako ende chero ukadzoka wafa — body yako iyoyo tomboishandira,” implying that Gorimbo would eventually return to Zimbabwe.

The threats come days after Gorimbo, who is based in the United States, condemned what he described as the stranglehold of political elites—commonly referred to as Zvigananda—on the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans.

In a widely shared post on X (formerly Twitter), Gorimbo wrote, “It’s sad seeing my country belonging to a certain group and the rest of Zimbabweans are suffering, where those who are behind all the pain and suffering go overseas for treatment.”

While distancing himself from partisan politics, he declared, “I am not a politician, but I will speak up for my fellow Zimbabweans. Being a patriotic Zimbabwean means you speak up.”

He also shared an image of a poorly maintained healthcare facility, captioning it: “I love my country. This can’t be a hospital, but it is.”

Gorimbo’s remarks have struck a chord with many Zimbabweans, who see him as a rare voice of truth in a climate of growing repression. However, the threats he received have raised alarm over the safety of outspoken citizens and activists, particularly those in the diaspora.

As of now, Zimbabwean authorities have not issued a public statement regarding the threats from Cde Walle. Political analysts say this silence reflects the increasingly toxic and dangerous environment facing anyone who dares to criticize the status quo.

