Zim Independent Editor Arrested Over Muckraker Article Mocking Mnangagwa

Senior Journalist and Editor of Zimbabwe Independent – Faith Zaba has been arrested by the ZRP today (July 1, 2025) on allegations of undermining the authority of or insulting the President. The charge relates to a satirical Muckraker article published last week Friday. After police recorded a warned and cautioned statement from Zaba, they insisted on detaining her overnight, pending a court appearance provisionally tomorrow (July 2, 2025).

“We are deeply disappointed with the determination of the authorities to lock Zaba up, even in the face of medical confirmation of her current severe illness,” said her lawyer – Chris Mhike

