10-Year-Old Dies In Scotch Cart Accident

By A Correspondent

Featherstone – A 10-year-old child has died following a tragic accident involving an ox-drawn scotch cart that overturned along a dusty rural road in Featherstone on June 27, 2025, police have confirmed.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the cart was being led by a 15-year-old male juvenile and had one passenger on board when it struck a tree and overturned.

The young victim sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Chivhu General Hospital, where they were pronounced dead upon admission.

Police say investigations are ongoing and have urged parents and guardians to ensure proper supervision when minors are involved in handling animals or operating traditional modes of transport.

The incident has left the Featherstone community in mourning, with many expressing concern over the risks associated with unsupervised underage operation of scotch carts.

The name and gender of the deceased have not yet been released, pending notification of their family.

