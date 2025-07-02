Army Rolls Out Tanks Less Than 12 Hours After Geza Warned ED

Military armored vehicles rolled through Harare’s streets on Tuesday morning, sparking speculation amid a tense political atmosphere. The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) deployment comes less than 12 hours after opposition activist Blessed Geza warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime was “living on borrowed time.”

Geza’s statement hinted at imminent political change, but stopped short of calling for military intervention. The ZDF describes the movement as “routine drills,” but observers note the timing raises questions.

Social media shared images and videos of the convoy, fueling concerns about potential unrest.

The government and ZDF haven’t issued an official statement beyond describing the movement as “standard military operations.”

The situation echoes November 2017 events that led to Robert Mugabe’s ousting. Tensions remain high as observers await Mnangagwa’s administration response to growing dissent.

