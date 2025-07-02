Chamisa Increases Visibility

By A Correspondent – Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has stepped up his public engagements, signalling a strong return to frontline politics and intensifying pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu PF.

Chamisa, who last year temporarily withdrew from active politics following internal turmoil in the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), is now increasing his visibility across the country. His re-emergence comes after self-imposed CCC interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu controversially seized control of the party, leading to the recall of several legislators and enabling Zanu PF to reclaim a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Tshabangu, widely dismissed as a Zanu PF proxy—a charge he denies—triggered costly by-elections that left the opposition fractured. Chamisa had launched CCC in January 2022 after breaking away from the MDC Alliance, but kept a low profile after the party split.

Now, with public appearances and political commentary, Chamisa appears to be reasserting himself as a key opposition figure ahead of anticipated political battles.

Speaking at the burial of 91-year-old Tichaona Mutandiri in Mhondoro on Monday, Chamisa said his renewed activism was unsettling Mnangagwa and the ruling elite.

“I’m not shy to be called a politician because that’s my work—and Mnangagwa knows it,” he said. “We have given him a torrid time. He’s having sleepless nights because of us.”

He added: “You might wonder how it’s possible with this small body. But it’s not the size of the dog that matters—it’s the fight in the dog. Even an elephant can be troubled by an ant.”

Chamisa used the platform to criticise the poor state of rural infrastructure, calling it a clear sign of failed leadership.

“You said Mhondoro is near, but the journey felt endless because of bad roads. We must pray for leaders who prioritise the welfare of the people,” he said.

“We have leaders, but we don’t see their good works. Where are the better roads, clinics, and schools? All of it is missing.”

The late Mutandiri, who died at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital after suffering two strokes, is survived by his wife Chipo and eight children. He was the father of South Africa-based activist Munjodzi Mutandiri.

