Chamisa Warns Mnangagwa of Tough Political Contest

By A Correspondent – Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu PF party of a tough political battle ahead, declaring that his return to frontline politics is already causing unease within the corridors of power.

Chamisa stepped back from active politics last year following the controversial takeover of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) by self-imposed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu. The move saw Chamisa temporarily retreat from the spotlight after launching the CCC in January 2022, following his departure from the MDC Alliance.

Tshabangu went on to recall several CCC legislators from Parliament, triggering costly by-elections that allowed Zanu PF to regain a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly. He has widely been accused of being a Zanu PF proxy—allegations he strongly denies.

Speaking on Monday during the burial of Tichaona Mutandiri (91) in Manyoni Village 7, Mhondoro, Chamisa said he was undeterred and prepared to take Zanu PF head-on.

“I’m not shy to be called a politician because that is my calling—and Mnangagwa knows it,” Chamisa said. “We have given him a torrid time. He’s having sleepless nights because of us.”

Referring to his critics, Chamisa added: “You might wonder how it’s possible with this small body. But it’s not the size of the dog that matters—it’s the fight in the dog. Even an elephant can be troubled by an ant.”

Chamisa also took aim at the deteriorating state of rural infrastructure, blaming it on poor leadership.

“You were saying Mhondoro is near, but the journey was long because of bad roads. That alone should prompt us to pray for leaders who care about the people’s welfare,” he said.

“We have leaders, but their impact is invisible. We need leadership that prioritises better roads, schools, and clinics—all of which are currently missing.”

The late Mutandiri, father to South Africa-based activist Munjodzi Mutandiri, passed away at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital after suffering two strokes. He is survived by his wife Chipo and eight children.

