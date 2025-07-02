Chatunga Mugabe Brutal Assault Victim Speaks

By A Correspondent

By A Correspondent

Chatunga Mugabe, son of the late former President Robert Mugabe, has been granted bail amounting to US$200 by the Concession Magistrates Court following his recent arrest on multiple charges.

The 28-year-old is facing seven counts of assault and malicious damage to property after he and his bodyguards allegedly launched a violent attack on mine workers in Mazowe last week.

Victims of the assault have begun speaking out, detailing the brutality of the incident, which has drawn widespread condemnation.

Chatunga spent Monday night in police custody before his court appearance. The case has since raised fresh concerns over impunity and the use of violence by individuals connected to powerful political families.

