Chatunga Mugabe Faces Five Assault Charges Over Violent Attack on Mazowe Mine Guards

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | The late former President Robert Mugabe’s son is facing five assault charges after allegedly attacking security guards at a mine in Mazowe, accusing them of harbouring criminals.

The incident occurred on June 25 at Ultimate Mine.

Chatunga Mugabe and his bodyguards were reportedly pursuing a group of gold panners when they encountered the five complainants at Ultimate Mine and assaulted them.

He is jointly charged with his two bodyguards, Petee Fredson and Tinashe Mupawo.

The State alleges that some of his other bodyguards are still at large.

Chatunga and his co-accused appeared before a Concession magistrate and were granted bail of US$200 each.

The complainants — Ntandoyokuza Nyathi, Philip Chipara, Elvis Bvumbe, Collen Muchemwa, and Waddington Mutadza — are security officers stationed at Ultimate Mine in Mazowe.

According to court papers, on June 25 at around 1600 hours, one of the complainants was on duty at the mine, patrolling the boundary between Ultimate Mine and Iron Mask Farm with a security dog, when the accused persons approached him in pursuit of illegal miners who were allegedly fleeing Iron Mask security guards.

“One of the accused persons fired a shot from an unidentified pistol, prompting the illegal miners to flee,” the court heard. “The accused then charged towards the complainant, accusing him of harbouring the illegal miners.”

They allegedly assaulted him with open hands and fists until he fell to the ground.

“The accused then stomped on the complainant several times while he lay on the ground,” the papers read.

It is further alleged that they forced the complainant to carry a sack of gold ore to their premises, where they took turns assaulting him using wooden logs and an iron bar.

The complainant sustained multiple injuries and reported the matter to ZRP Mazowe. He was referred to hospital for medical examination and treatment.

In another count, the complainant is Philip Chipara, an internal security supervisor at Ultimate Mine.

He was also on duty when he heard a gunshot at the boundary and went to investigate.

Upon arrival, he saw his colleague Nyathi being assaulted with fists, booted feet, and a sjambok by the accused.

“When he asked why they were assaulting the security guard, the accused persons charged towards him and began to beat him as well,” the court heard.

It is alleged that the accused then handcuffed Chipara and another complainant, Elvis Bvumbe, before later releasing them.

Chatunga and his bodyguards also allegedly assaulted Collen Muchemwa and Waddington Mutadza, who were both on duty at the time.- ZimEye

