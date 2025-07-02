CIO Boss Rapes Lover’s Maid…

By A Correspondent

A senior Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officer stationed in Gweru, Makopa Manyadze (45), is facing serious legal trouble after being accused of raping a 20-year-old maid employed by his girlfriend.

The case has sparked outrage, with Manyadze — reportedly the Deputy District Intelligence Officer and recently transferred to Gweru — spending the weekend in custody before appearing in court. He was brought before Gweru Regional Magistrate Christopher Maturure and remanded pending a bail hearing that took place on Monday, June 30, 2025.

Although he has since been released on US$200 bail, the gravity of the allegations and his high-ranking position have drawn widespread attention. Human rights activists are calling for a transparent judicial process to ensure justice is served.

Court documents detail the alleged events, which unfolded on the morning of Monday, June 23, 2025. Around 7:00 AM, Manyadze reportedly phoned the young maid, who informed him that her employer — his girlfriend — was not at home. She also advised that there was no reason for him to visit.

Ignoring the warning, the accused is said to have arrived at the residence at around 10:00 AM, entering the premises after the complainant opened the gate. Once inside, Manyadze allegedly instructed the maid to follow him into the house.

It is alleged that inside the kitchen, where there was a bed, he sat down and called the complainant to come closer. When she refused, he allegedly grabbed her by the waist and began fondling her, despite her resistance. He is then said to have thrown her onto the bed, forcibly undressed her, and raped her without protection.

After the assault, the accused reportedly told the complainant to get dressed and see him out of the property.

The incident came to light after the maid confided in her twin sister in Bulawayo, who encouraged her to report it. Her mother later took the matter to the police, leading to Manyadze’s arrest.

The case remains under investigation, with the public closely monitoring developments due to the sensitive nature of the allegations and the accused’s powerful position.

