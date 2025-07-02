Dynamos FC Dodge FIFA Transfer Ban After Settling Player Debts

Sports Correspondent

Faltering Harare giants Dynamos FC have narrowly avoided a FIFA-imposed transfer ban after settling outstanding salaries owed to former Ghanaian players Emmanuel Paga and Frederick Ansah-Botchway.

The club had been given a 45-day ultimatum by FIFA in May to clear the debts — US$8,500 owed to Paga and US$10,000 to Ansah-Botchway — or face a ban on all transfer activity.

Speaking to NewsDay, Dynamos’ executive member in charge of marketing, David Chikomo, confirmed the payments had been made.

“It’s true that we have paid our dues to our former players Emmanuel Paga and Frederick Ansah-Botchway,” said Chikomo. “It was an issue that was troubling us as a club, considering how much we want to improve our fortunes in the second half of the season.”

Chikomo added that the club can now fully participate in the mid-season transfer window and hopes this marks a turning point for the struggling side.

The news comes as a welcome boost for Dynamos, who have endured a disappointing first half of the campaign. Sitting 17th on the league table with just 15 points from 17 matches, the Glamour Boys are hoping to reinforce their squad in a bid to escape the relegation zone.

