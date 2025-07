Editor Arrested For Mocking Mnangagwa Arrives At Harare Magistrates Court

Zimbabwe Independent editor Faith Zaba has arrived at the Harare Magistrates Court where she will face a charge of undermining the authority of the president.

She was detained overnight over a satirical column called Muckracker published in last week’s paper which Mnangagwa deem undermining.

More to follow….

