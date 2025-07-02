Is Xfinity Internet Getting Faster in 2025?

I can imagine your excitement if you’ve heard something along the lines of “Xfinity internet is getting faster this year”. The best part is, this is true!

Xfinity rolled out this news back in March that existing customers are getting a boost in their internet speeds. This is beneficial for a number of reasons, especially if you are an online gamer. You can now have faster internet speed with reduced latency, which is bound to make your online gaming experience even better.

However, if you aren’t subscribed to Xfinity Internet yet, then there’s no need to fret. You can join the bandwagon as well, just look into Xfinity Internet plans to see which plan suits your needs the most, then just subscribe to it.

Who knows, maybe down the line, you could get a free upgrade too. For existing Xfinity internet customers, here’s everything that you may have missed out on.

When Was the Internet Upgrade Announced?

The news was announced by Xfinity back on March 11th. Xfinity stated that over 20 million would receive an upgrade on their existing internet speeds, and that too, free of cost! The speeds went up from 50% to 100%, depending on what internet speeds people already had.

This is great for people who use their internet a lot. For instance, if you are running an online business, then you definitely need a fast internet connection. Similarly, if you stream a lot of shows and movies, then you’ll need a superfast internet connection to stream as flawlessly as possible.

So, ever since March, if you were an existing Xfinity internet customer, then it is very likely that you have an improved internet speed, but you probably didn’t realize it.

How Fast Have the Internet Speeds Gotten?

The upload speeds have been increased up to 35 Mbps for all the existing internet plans, which is great for people who publish content.

For instance, if you are a YouTuber, then you’ll have an easier time uploading your videos. Similarly, if you are an artist and make music, then you can upload your music well in time as well.

Previously, the upload speed was 20 Mbps. This also works well for people who work remotely, since there are a lot of video conferences, and a spotty internet connection can turn your meeting into lag-fest.

Similarly, there was a 100 Mbps increase in speeds for plans such as Connect More and Fast, as well as their Gigabit and Gigabit Extra plans.

Here’s a rundown of the internet speeds for all the plans, respectively. Keep in mind that the speed and availability may vary based on your location, and prices are subject to change.

Connect More: 400 Mbps download speed and 35 Mbps upload speed

400 Mbps download speed and 35 Mbps upload speed Fast: 600 Mbps download speed and 35 Mbps upload speed

600 Mbps download speed and 35 Mbps upload speed Superfast: 800 Mbps download speed and 35 Mbps upload speed

800 Mbps download speed and 35 Mbps upload speed Gigabit: 1,100 Mbps download speed and 35 Mbps upload speed

1,100 Mbps download speed and 35 Mbps upload speed Gigabit Extra: 1,300 Mbps download speed and 35 Mbps upload speed

Xfinity Mobile Customers Get a Boost Too

It’s not just the Xfinity Internet customers that get a boost, you’re in for a bonus if you have an Xfinity mobile connection as well.

Whenever your device with Xfinity mobile is connected to an Xfinity router, the all-new WiFi PowerBoost will activate, which will give you internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps even if you’re subscribed to a lower-tier internet connection.

However, keep in mind that the PowerBoost feature is exclusive to Xfinity Mobile customers. Otherwise, the boost works for routers that are in Xfinity’s network of more than 23 million hotspots. You can use your active Xfinity login to access them.

Are there Any Other Benefits?

There most certainly are. Not only are you entitled to a speed upgrade, but if you have a 400Mbps or above internet plan, then you get a free unlimited line on Xfinity mobile for a year.

The best part is, this isn’t only for old customers, but new customers are eligible for it too. You can sign up using the Xfinity App to make the process easier for yourself. Just be sure to remember your credentials later, since you’ll need them to log in again down the road.

This gives you the best of both worlds as it not only gives you access to a faster internet connection, but it also gives you an unlimited mobile line all through the year! You can make all the calls you want and splurge on your mobile data a bit too.

So, to answer your question, yes, Xfinity internet has gotten faster in 2025.

Xfinity did this for about 20 million of its customers, and not only that, but they also amped up the mobile service for their customers. This gives you all the more reason to opt for Xfinity Internet now.

