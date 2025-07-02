Judiciary Bows to Pressure, Cancels Judges’ Ideology Training After Lawyers Protest Threat

By A Correspondent| The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has cancelled a controversial capacity-building workshop for judges that was to be conducted in partnership with the Chitepo School of Ideology, following widespread outrage and threats of protest by the legal community.

The training, originally scheduled for July 4 and 5 at Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare, was set to introduce judges to the Integrated Results-Based Management (IRBM) system. However, it emerged last week that the training would feature sessions led by officials from the ruling Zanu PF’s Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology and the Central Intelligence Organisation, prompting a fierce backlash from lawyers and civil society.

In a memorandum dated July 2 and addressed to all heads of courts, the JSC Secretary confirmed the cancellation of the workshop, citing ongoing consultations with the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC). The memo stated that the judiciary was re-evaluating the training content to ensure it aligns with the constitutional requirement of judicial independence.

“The decision has been taken to cancel the IRBM training, with the view of coming up with a program content administered by the judiciary and suitable to the requirement for Judicial Independence,” the JSC wrote.

The about-turn follows threats by the Law Society of Zimbabwe and independent lawyers to stage a protest march against what they described as an unconstitutional attempt to politicise the judiciary.

Critics argued that exposing judges to Zanu PF ideological training would severely compromise their impartiality and independence. Some judges were reportedly also uncomfortable with the planned programme.

The JSC said new arrangements would be communicated in due course and instructed court heads to inform all judges of the cancellation.

The cancellation is being viewed as a rare victory for the legal fraternity and civic groups who had accused the government of attempting to erode judicial independence through ideological indoctrination.

