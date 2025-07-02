Knives Out For Oppah Muchinguri Over Failed DCC Elections

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Tensions are simmering within Zanu PF as party insiders criticize National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri for failing to organize district coordination committee (DCC) elections, sparking concerns about the party’s internal power dynamics.

The DCCs, which comprise elected representatives from party cells and branches, play a crucial role in determining leadership at provincial levels and influencing key appointments. However, sources claim Muchinguri’s leadership has neglected constitutional obligations, leading to expired DCC terms.

A senior politburo member expressed frustration, accusing Muchinguri of fostering ineffective leadership and allegedly harboring presidential ambitions. Another insider echoed concerns, citing the need for fresh leadership.

Zanu PF’s director of information, Farai Marapira, dismissed allegations, claiming the party leadership remains united and focused on a nationwide cell verification exercise.

Political analysts see the current disarray as symptomatic of deeper factionalism within Zanu PF, highlighting the DCCs’ historical role in power struggles. The failure to hold timely DCC elections underscores challenges Muchinguri faces in managing power balances amid rivalries.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...