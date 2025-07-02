Mnangagwa Admits Country’s Health System Is In Deep Crisis

By Tinashe Sambiri

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made a rare admission about the dismal state of Zimbabwe’s public healthcare system, describing it as “disheartening” and in urgent need of reform.

Speaking during his opening remarks at ZANU PF’s 384th Ordinary Session of the Politburo in Harare on Wednesday, Mnangagwa said he was personally disturbed by what he witnessed during a recent tour of Harare’s major public hospitals.

“Recently, I had the chance to tour the main public health facilities here in Harare. It was disheartening that the situation was allowed to deteriorate,” he said.

While calling for urgent corrective measures, the President fell short of taking direct responsibility for the crisis that has unfolded under his administration. Instead, he challenged all stakeholders — including government departments, the private sector, and ordinary citizens — to work together in rebuilding the sector.

“More is expected from stakeholders. Blame-shifting will not get us anywhere. We must learn from our shortcomings and work hand in hand, as the public sector, private sector and individuals, to build our country,” Mnangagwa said.

Despite leading a government long criticised for underfunding health services, the President’s remarks signal a recognition of the deep-rooted dysfunction. Zimbabwe’s healthcare system has been plagued by crumbling infrastructure, chronic drug shortages, underpaid staff, and an exodus of skilled medical professionals.

Critics argue that mere calls for cooperation are insufficient without bold policy shifts and increased budgetary commitments from the very top. As one health union leader put it off record, “We don’t need statements — we need action. The government is the biggest stakeholder and must lead with serious investment, not rhetoric.”

Mnangagwa’s comments may be viewed as a rare public concession, but many believe the time for words is long past. With hospitals in crisis and ordinary citizens bearing the brunt, pressure continues to mount for tangible reform in Zimbabwe’s healthcare system.

