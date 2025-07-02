Mnangagwa’s 2028 Exit: You Can Be the Next President

By Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi | President Emmerson Mnangagwa has spoken clearly and without ambiguity: he will step down when his constitutional term ends in 2028. For a nation that has known extended political incumbency, this declaration is not just a statement — it is a moment of profound opportunity.

“My term ends in 2028. I will not stand again. Let others come forward,” the President stated firmly at a ZANU-PF gathering.

This message should echo across the country. The time has come for a new generation of Zimbabweans — young and old, from villages and cities, women and men — to begin stepping up and preparing to lead. Leadership in ZANU-PF, and in Zimbabwe more broadly, is not a birthright. It must be earned through vision, service, courage, and a commitment to national progress.

ZANU-PF has long prided itself on being a mass party with deep roots in every province. If that is to remain true, then now is the time for ordinary Zimbabweans — not just political elites — to enter the arena. President Mnangagwa’s exit should not be followed by silence or succession by default. It should open the floodgates of leadership renewal.

Every Zimbabwean who believes in the future of the country must begin asking themselves: Why not me? Why not now?

The 2013 Constitution allows every Zimbabwean citizen, above the age of 40, with proven experience and a clean record, to stand for the presidency. Political office is not reserved for a select few. If ZANU-PF is to survive beyond its liberation legacy, it must embrace new ideas, modern leadership, and energetic individuals who reflect today’s challenges — from digital innovation to economic reform and youth empowerment.

We must move away from a culture of political fear, gatekeeping, and silence. President Mnangagwa has declared the path open — the nation must respond. We must challenge ourselves to organise, to mobilise, and to enter the race not just for positions, but for purpose.

Whether you are a war veteran with a vision, a young entrepreneur in Murehwa, a teacher in Gokwe, or a student leader in Bulawayo — your time to rise is now. If you love this country, if you believe in its future, and if you carry ideas that can move Zimbabwe forward — step up.

Zimbabwe does not belong to the past. It belongs to those willing to shape the future. With 2028 drawing near, and the President clearly stepping aside, there has never been a better time for Zimbabweans — especially within ZANU-PF — to rise, to challenge, and to lead.

“The future of the party and the country now depends on who has the courage to answer the call.”

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi

+263 772 278 161

