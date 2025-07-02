Sport
Nico Williams’ Barcelona Transfer Uncertain Due To Contract Clause Dispute…
2 July 2025
Nico Williams’ highly anticipated move to Barcelona has hit yet another snag, with negotiations now stalling due to a new contractual disagreement.

Despite the Athletic Club winger agreeing in principle to leave Bilbao for Barcelona in a deal worth €58 million, complications continue to plague the transfer. According to Mundo Deportivo, the latest issue revolves around a specific clause that Williams is insisting on including in his contract.

The 22-year-old Spanish international reportedly wants certain guarantees as part of the deal — guarantees that Barcelona are currently unwilling to provide. This demand has led to a deadlock in talks, with neither party showing signs of compromise.

Mundo Deportivo notes that this clause “surfaced in recent days” and has become a significant sticking point, slowing what many expected to be a straightforward transfer.

As it stands, both Williams and Barcelona remain firm in their positions, leaving the deal hanging in uncertainty.