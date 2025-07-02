Notorious Chatunga Escapes Jail

Spread the love

By Crime and Courts Reporter – The late former President Robert Mugabe’s son, Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, has been released on US$200 bail along with his two bodyguards, following allegations of a violent assault on mine security guards in Mazowe.

The three are facing five counts of assault stemming from an incident at Ultimate Mine on June 25, where they allegedly attacked security personnel while pursuing illegal gold miners.

Chatunga is jointly charged with Petee Fredson and Tinashe Mupawo. Other members of his security team, said to have participated in the attacks, are still at large.

According to court documents, the accused confronted the guards—Ntandoyokuza Nyathi, Philip Chipara, Elvis Bvumbe, Collen Muchemwa, and Waddington Mutadza—accusing them of protecting the fleeing miners. One of the suspects reportedly fired a gunshot before the group launched a brutal assault using fists, booted feet, wooden logs, a sjambok, and an iron bar.

One guard was allegedly forced to carry a sack of gold ore to the accused’s base, where the assault continued. The victims sustained multiple injuries and were treated at hospital after reporting the matter to police.

The assaults allegedly included handcuffing and beating at least two guards, with attacks continuing even after attempts to intervene.

The matter is being handled at the Concession Magistrates’ Court as investigations continue.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...