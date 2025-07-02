PFL Africa Heads to Johannesburg August 9 for Second Explosive Showdown

Sports Correspondent, JOHANNESBURG – After a groundbreaking debut in Cape Town, the Professional Fighters League (PFL) is set to return to South Africa with its second PFL Africa event, this time at the Big Top Arena, Carnival City in Johannesburg on Saturday, August 9. The spotlight shifts to the Featherweight and Welterweight divisions, where top African fighters will compete in First Round matchups as the league continues its quest to crown the continent’s first-ever MMA champions.

Tickets for the Johannesburg showdown go on sale Thursday, June 12 via TicketPro, and fans are being urged to book early as excitement builds around the next chapter of this historic MMA tournament.

“Cape Town was just the beginning,” said PFL Africa officials. “Johannesburg promises to take the intensity to the next level as elite African athletes enter the SmartCage to battle for glory, pride, and a place in the semifinals.”

West African Warriors to Headline the Main Event

Headlining the August 9 card is a Featherweight First Round clash between two of West Africa’s finest: Patrick Ocheme (6-1) of Nigeria and Mohamed Camara (5-2-1) of Guinea. With only one loss each and a fierce will to dominate, both fighters enter the cage with national pride and tournament survival on the line.

In the co-main event, Angola’s rising star Shido Boris Esperanca (9-1)—who delivered an impressive victory in his PFL debut—returns to face Gambia’s seasoned veteran Ibrahima Mané (14-5) in a high-octane Welterweight First Round battle.

Continental Stage, Global Broadcast

The PFL Africa tournament, which spans four divisions, will feature 32 fighters from 15 nations in 2025. This ambitious initiative aims to elevate African MMA talent to global prominence while creating champions who will carry the continent’s banner in future PFL international seasons.

Fight fans across Africa can tune in live via SuperSport (English) and Canal+ (French), while global audiences can catch the action on the PFL App (U.S.) and DAZN (UK, France, and Ireland).

PFL Africa Johannesburg Card (Announced Bouts):

Saturday, August 9 – Big Top Arena, Carnival City

Featherweight First Round Main Event: Patrick Ocheme (6-1) vs. Mohamed Camara (5-2-1)

Patrick Ocheme (6-1) vs. Mohamed Camara (5-2-1) Welterweight First Round Co-Main Event: Shido Boris Esperanca (9-1) vs. Ibrahima Mané (14-5)

Additional fights will be announced in the coming weeks as PFL continues its mission to showcase Africa’s best on MMA’s fastest-growing global stage.

The road to becoming the first-ever PFL Africa Champion continues—and Johannesburg is the next battleground.

