President Mnangagwa’s Told Family WhatsApp Group, They Must Exit Zimbabwe – Geza

ED has announced to his (WhatsApp) family group they should prepare to exit Zimbabwe, those who can come out must prepare to jump out, says Blessed Geza in his Tuesday night nation address. https://t.co/EqlZiO9Dq7 pic.twitter.com/z4jCFDZi0t — ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 2, 2025

ED, wakataura pa Family group rako uri ku Mozambique. Right? Wakati izvo, vanokwanisa kubuditsa zvinhu munyika muZimbabwe, buditsai nekukasika but maziviro edu, nde-ekuti, imba one chete, yaAuxillia, vana va Auxillia, ndivo vagere zvakanaka, ndivo vane zvinhu, ndivo vane dzimba kuna ana South Africa, kuna ana UK. Vamwe vana vako vose varikushupika. Kuratidza kuti chaiwo chaiwo hutungamiri hunokunetsa; because mubereki chaiye chaiye; hausarudzi vana vako, unofanira kuda vana vako zvakafanana. Saka ndinoda kukutaurirai mhuri ye Zimbabwe, musangoombera, muchiitiswa zvinhu zviri foolish, ED aakutorongedza kubuda munyika nemhuri yake. Ndoimwe secret kana manga musingaizivi, yatakutaurirai, kuti ndozvaakutoronga izvozvi. ENGLISH: ED you addressed your family group while in Mozambique. You said those able to evacuate things out of Zimbabwe, do it quickly. But the way we understand is it is only one house that of Auxullia your other wife, her kids are the only ones who have possesssions; they are the ones with houses in South Africa, in UK. All your other kids are languishing in poverty which illustrates that leadership is your biggest challenge; because a real parent does not discriminate against his own kids. You’re supposed to give them fair, equal treatment. So I want to tell you family of Zimbabwe, don’t applaud or be made to behave foolishly. ED is right now packing his belongings to exit the country with his family. This is another secret you didn’t know which we are tell you of that thst is what he’s planning right now.