Themba Gorimbo Slams Zanu PF Zvigananda For Causing Citizens’ Suffering

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwean Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Themba Gorimbo has lashed out at members of the ruling Zanu PF party—referred to as Zvigananda—accusing them of causing the widespread suffering of ordinary citizens.

Gorimbo, who is based in the United States, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Monday to express his frustration over the dire conditions back home, particularly in the healthcare sector.

“It’s sad seeing my country belonging to a certain group and the rest of Zimbabweans are suffering, where those who are behind all the pain and suffering go overseas for treatment,” he posted.

Despite stating that he is not a politician, Gorimbo made it clear he would not remain silent in the face of injustice.

“I am not a politician but I will speak up for my fellow Zimbabweans,” he wrote. “Being a patriotic Zimbabwean means you speak up.”

He shared a disturbing image of a health facility, expressing disbelief at the poor conditions.

“I love my country. This can’t be a hospital, but it is.”

Gorimbo added that no matter where Zimbabweans are around the world, the desire to return home remains strong—but under the current leadership, that hope is being crushed.

“Everybody wants to live in their home country. We might be here and there, but home is always best. However, our home belongs to Zvigananda and their affiliates.”

His comments have sparked widespread discussion online, with many praising the UFC welterweight for using his platform to speak out on behalf of ordinary citizens.

Gorimbo has become known not only for his athletic talent but also for his outspoken views on social justice and the state of affairs in Zimbabwe. His latest remarks come as frustration grows over poor public services, economic hardship, and the political elite’s perceived disregard for the suffering majority.

