Video: 81-Year-Old Zanu PF Official Urges Mnangagwa to Resign Immediately

By A Correspondent

An 81-year-old former Zanu PF ward secretary has publicly called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign, accusing him of failing to lead the country and allowing the ruling party to be taken over by corrupt individuals.

In a viral video, the elderly party member does not hold back in his criticism, urging the president to “have a conscience” and “step down with immediate effect.”

“Mnangagwa has failed to lead this nation,” he says bluntly. “My party has been seized by thieves.”

The former official’s remarks reflect growing frustration within some quarters of Zanu PF, as Zimbabwe continues to grapple with economic hardships, political unrest, and allegations of widespread corruption.

