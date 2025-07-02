Video: Health Minister Jittery As He Announces Zim Has Adequate Stocks Of ARVs …

By A Correspondent

The Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Douglas Mombeshora, has announced that Zimbabwe currently has enough stocks of antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) to last only until the end of the year.

While attempting to reassure the public, Dr Mombeshora appeared visibly uneasy during the announcement—raising concerns over the country’s long-term ability to maintain consistent access to lifesaving HIV treatment. His hesitant tone and vague assurances did little to calm fears among patients and advocacy groups already anxious about drug shortages that have plagued the health sector in recent years.

Critics argue that a six-month supply is not sufficient for a nation with one of the highest HIV prevalence rates in the region, and they are calling for greater transparency and urgency in procurement planning. Health experts warn that any disruption to ARV availability could have devastating consequences for thousands of Zimbabweans who rely on uninterrupted treatment.

Calls are growing for the ministry to clarify its long-term strategy, secure extended supplies, and ensure that future stocks are not left hanging in uncertainty.

