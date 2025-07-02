Zanu PF To Force All Civil Servants To Attend Training At Chitepo School Of Ideology?

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF has stirred controversy once again after announcing that all civil servants will now be required to undergo training at the Chitepo School of Ideology, a move critics describe as a blatant attempt at political indoctrination.

In a statement released Tuesday, the ruling party declared: “Every civil servant should pass by Chitepo School of Ideology. The school has competent and patriotic citizens at lecturers,” said Zanu PF Patriots.

The Chitepo School of Ideology has long been viewed with suspicion by opposition groups and civil society, who accuse the institution of pushing a partisan political agenda under the guise of civic education. The recent directive has sparked concern that the government intends to use the school as a tool to “brainwash government workers,” effectively embedding Zanu PF ideology within the state bureaucracy.

While Zanu PF claims the program will promote patriotism and a unified national vision, critics argue that the school operates more as a vehicle for party propaganda than a legitimate academic institution.

Human rights groups and opposition leaders are already voicing alarm. “This is not education. It is political indoctrination aimed at silencing dissent and creating a compliant public workforce,” said one civil servant who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals.

The directive, if enforced, could significantly impact the neutrality of Zimbabwe’s civil service. Analysts warn that compelling public workers to attend ideological training risks further eroding trust in state institutions, particularly in a country where political loyalty has often been linked to career progression and access to resources.

With no clear legal framework governing the implementation of this policy, questions remain about whether participation will be voluntary or compulsory—and what consequences may follow for those who refuse.

As the debate intensifies, Zimbabweans are left to wonder: is this a step toward national unity, or a deepening of partisan control over state functions?

