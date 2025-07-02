Zim Ind Editor To Spend Another Night In Custody

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Zimbabwe Independent editor Faith Zaba will spent a second night in custody after a Harare magistrate postponed to tomorrow her bail application, this after prosecutors said they needed to verify her medical records submitted by her lawyers before deciding whether to oppose bail.

Zaba was arrested yesterday and charged with undermining the authority of or insulting the President.

The charges relate to a satirical article published in The Zimbabwe Independent which the state felt undermined the authority or insulted President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...