Air Zimbabwe Clears Its US$1 Million Debt

By Business Reporter-Struggling national airline, Air Zimbabwe, says it has cleared more than US$1 million in arrears owed to key international service providers—a milestone the company hopes will mark the beginning of its reintegration into the global aviation system.

The debt clearance paves the way for Air Zimbabwe to rejoin global ticketing and code-sharing platforms, significantly enhancing its visibility and accessibility to international travelers.

Air Zimbabwe Chief Executive Officer, Mr Edmund Makona, made the announcement in Victoria Falls on Tuesday, noting that the move is part of the airline’s broader turnaround strategy.

“We asked ourselves: what’s on the critical path to our revival? Visibility on global selling platforms was top. Without it, we couldn’t do code-sharing or interlining. Now, with shareholder support, we have cleared most of the debt,” said Makona.

The airline is now integrating its systems with global distribution networks (GDS), the backbone of international travel bookings. The integration process is expected to take up to three months, after which passengers worldwide will be able to book Air Zimbabwe flights through any travel agent or partner airline.

However, Air Zimbabwe’s return to global platforms follows years of decline marked by gross mismanagement, political interference, and systemic corruption. Once one of Africa’s most promising airlines, Air Zimbabwe was crippled by patronage politics and unsustainable operational practices.

Government officials and politically connected executives were often accused of looting resources, inflating procurement costs, and awarding unviable contracts. This endemic corruption, coupled with the airline’s inability to meet international safety and service standards, led to its suspension from major global platforms.

In 2011, the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) imposed sanctions on Air Zimbabwe due to outstanding debts and non-compliance with industry requirements. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) also delisted the airline from its billing and settlement plan, making it difficult for travel agents to sell its tickets.

Over the past decade, Air Zimbabwe has operated largely in isolation—cut off from international partnerships, burdened by a bloated workforce, and reliant on a dwindling fleet of outdated aircraft.

Tourism stakeholders have welcomed the latest development as a much-needed boost for the sector.

“That is a big leap in the right direction. It’s a serious enabler of increased inbound travel by tourists. This new chapter in national colours is something to celebrate,” said tourism executive Clement Mukwasi. “With immigration now fully online, we anticipate a surge in international tourist arrivals.”

The revival plan, backed by government support, includes modernizing the airline’s fleet, improving service delivery, and enhancing operational efficiency.

While the debt clearance marks a step forward, analysts say sustained reforms, transparency, and professional management will be critical if Air Zimbabwe is to regain its former stature and become a competitive player in regional and international aviation.

