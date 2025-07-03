BREAKING: ZANU PF Confirms- Chiwenga Told Mnangagwa Tagwirei Must Be Ejected Now

By A Correspondent | ZANU PF has officially confirmed the exclusive ZimEye story that tenderpreneur Kuda Tagwirei was today booted out of a Central Committee meeting.

Speaking at the close of day, a senior official told ZimEye,

“Harare and Bulawayo co-options were nullified by CC today due to failure to follow party procedure.

Tagwirei (Harare province) and Mushando (Bulawayo province) their co-options were nullified by CC,” said one source.

But ZANU PF Director Farai Marapira said Tagwirei was not rejected adding that his co option was only postponed.

He said, “The co option was not rejected.

“When provinces nominate individuals to go to the central committee members, the central committee it ratifies these nominations; the central committee was simply not able to ratify these nominations because it had other issues it had to attend to especially pertaining to the upcoming conference so the ratification was postponed to a later date, and this is all that occurred; Everything else that is being said is conjecture and falsehoods.”

An analyst speaking to ZimEye on condition of anonymity questioned the director’s comment.

“if it was postponed, why was Tagwirei called for the meeting?,” they asked.

They continued-

“Why are Herald and ZBC quiet of the postponement?

“Let me tell you the truth , Tagwirei arrived at the building and VP Chiwenga was called upon and he told the president this cannot go ahead, he cannot attend.

“Patrick Chinamasa and Machacha were called up. During that time the VP and the president were locked up together.

“Machacha came back to the president and the president announced saying the Tagwirei co option is now off the table, it will be handled by the e presidium.

“Tagwirei also had cars he wanted to donate to the politburo. They were stopped as he was told you are not following procedure.”

“The development is the first time that divisions in ZANU PF are now visible. This then illustrates that the party is now in autopilot.

1. Tagwirei seeks to control the party through money.

2. ⁠Mnangagwa shows his weakness concerning money.

3. ⁠he had introduced Chivayo to the international community using money.

4. ⁠the question Zimbabweans must ask is- the president controls the national resources so why does he allow himself to be controlled by people stealing money? The answer is he is one with them.

5. ⁠That’s why today he lost when he was asked to withdraw his favourite .

6. ⁠Tagwirei is Mnangagwa’s Sekuru-cousin: meaning the president is using family. How could he smuggle a person who wasn’t even a cell member, jumping five stages to Central Committee? This means the pot is boiling.

7. ⁠Is he able to run the country if he can’t run the party?

8. ⁠At this rate, the opposition led by Chamisa can easily take over.

9. ⁠Tagwirei has been pushed forward by Matuke, Mavetera…Machacha, and Daniel Garwe.” – ZimEye

