Chamisa Rallies Supporters, Vows to “Fix It and Finish It”

By A Correspondent| Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has issued a stirring message of appreciation and renewed resolve, vowing to push ahead with his quest for democratic change in Zimbabwe while hinting at the formation of a new political movement following his dramatic departure from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

In a lengthy social media post titled “An Appreciation Post,” Chamisa thanked Zimbabweans at home and abroad for their support since he entered the presidential race in 2018, declaring their sacrifices and efforts in pursuit of democratic change were “not in vain.”

“Twice, in 2018 and again in 2023, you stood up, emphatically voted for change, and overwhelmingly chose a new direction for our country,” Chamisa said. “You, the great people of Zimbabwe, wanted a President of your choice… but you were temporarily denied the chance all but twice.”

Chamisa, who narrowly lost disputed elections in both 2018 and 2023, reaffirmed his belief that the majority of Zimbabweans voted for him. “Let it be clear: you won in numbers… Your effort was not in vain. Your sacrifice is not wasted,” he said, accusing the ruling regime of clinging to power through “state abuse, repression, and coercion.”

The former CCC leader, who stepped down from the party earlier this year citing infiltration and sabotage, emphasized that the party was never the end goal. “I left CCC but not the mission,” he said. “When that vehicle was compromised, it became necessary to step out and prepare a better, cleaner, fit-for-purpose vehicle.”

His remarks come amid speculation about the formation of a new political outfit ahead of possible by-elections or future electoral contests. Chamisa said he is currently in consultations, building a fresh “citizens’ team” and strategy aimed at ushering in what he termed the “New Great Zimbabwe.”

Addressing his supporters directly, Chamisa paid tribute to those who donated money, campaigned door-to-door, braved violence, and faced arrest in the push for change. He also acknowledged support from the diaspora and international community, calling it “an inexhaustible supply of floods of solidarity.”

“The harvest has been delayed, but it cannot be denied,” he said. “Stay active. Stay ready. Zimbabwe shall be the land of the free, great and prosperous.”

