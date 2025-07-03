‘Daddy’ Pastor Walter Masocha Convicted of Sexual Abuse After Competing with Journalist Over Same Victim

Spread the love

STIRLING, SCOTLAND — By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Disgraced preacher Walter Masocha, founder of the Agape for All Nations Ministries International, has been convicted of multiple sexual offences after a chilling trial revealed years of exploitation disguised as deliverance.

Masocha—who once competed (as it were) with Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono for the attention and trust of the same complainant during trial in 2014, used his spiritual authority to molest, manipulate, and attempt to rape women in his congregation under the pretense of casting out demons and fulfilling “God’s will.”

The 61-year-old was found guilty of attempted rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault at the High Court in Livingston, relating to a series of incidents that took place between 2006 and 2012 at properties in and around Stirling.

‘God Has Given You to Me’

One victim, now 39, testified that Masocha began abusing her when she was just 20. Referring to him as “Dad” or “Daddy,” she said he used spiritual language to groom and violate her, claiming divine instruction to care for her intimately.

“God has given you to me to nurture you, look after you, and love you in any way you want to be loved,” she recalled him saying.

She described being groped during church “surgeries,” kissed by force, slapped on the bottom, and in one instance, nearly raped in his bedroom before managing to escape. On another occasion, Masocha guided her hand onto his erect penis while fully clothed, during a private session at his Sauchieburn mansion.

Competing ‘Daddies’ for the Same Victim.

One of the victim’s trust and vulnerability was not only exploited by Masocha. Evidence and testimonies reveal that high-profile journalist Hopewell Chin’ono also portrayed himself as a “Daddy” figure toward the same woman, creating an emotionally manipulative environment of religious and psychological dominance.

While Chin’ono has not been charged with any offence, the courtroom revelations cast light on a disturbing pattern outside: two influential Zimbabwean men vying for control over the same vulnerable woman—each presenting himself as a saviour, protector, or father figure, only to cause further emotional trauma.

Pretending to Remove Demons

Another woman, now 58, testified that Masocha had also molested her approximately 20 years ago. She said he claimed she was a gift from God and that he was “removing demons” from her by placing his hand in her underwear and groping her genitals.

“He said God had told him to kiss me… to bless me through his ‘holy lips’,” she said.

Her husband told the court that when they confronted Masocha in accordance with Zimbabwean tradition, the preacher fell to the floor and asked for prayer, saying, “I’m sorry. I loved you too much.”

Repeat Predator.

Masocha was previously convicted in 2015 for sexually assaulting a woman and groping a schoolgirl during church sessions. In that case, he also claimed to be removing demons. The conviction was later quashed on appeal due to procedural errors (that happened after the other Daddy character, Hopewell Chin’ono had encroached the main complainant for an affair disguised as a news interview), but the latest guilty verdicts leave no doubt about his pattern of abuse.

Judge Susan Craig remanded Masocha in custody ahead of sentencing scheduled for July 28, calling his actions “appalling” and warning that a custodial sentence is inevitable. A risk assessment is also underway to determine whether he qualifies for an extended sentence due to the danger he poses to the public.

“Walter Masocha wasn’t just a pastor and a preacher. He was a predator who thought that his power and position rendered him immune from suspicion,” said lead prosecutor Michael McIntosh.

Journalist’s social media supporters mislabelled complainant.

Throughout the periods since the 2014 hearings, one of the elderly complainants was labelled a mad person by the Daddy character Hopewell Chin’ono’s online supporters. But she was not at all insane, says one complainant who’s now an adult. She says:“ a lot of you ask me why am I talking about this now? Why did I not talk about this when it happened? When it happened? I won’t talk about it because I think of the time there was a lady who came up and spoke about it and people said that the devil speaking about speaking to her she lying you know she’s probably she’s angry or something And Lady In because I feel like it was a cold and we were like brainwashed to believe this person this one man so I never spoke about never spoke about my experience because I didn’t think anybody would believe me because Woman who told her truth and we didn’t believe her.”

From Archbishop to Sex Offender.

Masocha, a ZAOGA pastor, and a former accountancy lecturer at the University of Stirling, founded his church in 2007 and quickly grew it into a global ministry with over 2,000 members across the UK, US, Canada, and parts of Africa. He awarded himself the title of Archbishop and drew a salary comparable to the Archbishop of Canterbury.

But behind the titles and televised sermons was a man abusing power, hiding behind God, and taking advantage of vulnerable women looking for prayer and healing.

⸻

Support Services: If you or someone you know has been affected by abuse in a religious setting, please contact local safeguarding services or support hotlines in your area.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...