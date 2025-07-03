Delay Is Not Denial, Advocate Nelson Chamisa Speaks On Massive Return

Tinashe Sambiri

Opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has broken his silence, reassuring the nation that his political journey is far from over, declaring boldly: “Delay is not denial.”

In a powerful statement released on Thursday, Chamisa reaffirmed his commitment to the democratic struggle and to the millions of Zimbabweans who have backed him in two contested presidential elections.

“Fellow citizens, thank you for your unwavering support ever since I became a Presidential candidate in 2018,” he wrote. “You have walked this journey with me, and are still walking, through hope and heartbreak, through resistance and resilience.”

Reflecting on the disputed 2018 and 2023 elections, Chamisa said Zimbabweans voted for change but were “temporarily denied” the outcome they had chosen.

“Let it be clear: you won in numbers. And you did not waste your investment, in effort and time. You invested in hope. You earned the future. It’s an investment for change. Your effort was not in vain,” Chamisa stated.

The former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president accused the ruling regime of weaponizing state institutions to suppress the popular will.

“We have been up against a tyranny held together by state abuse, repression, and coercion. A tyranny that has denied the will of the people, not because you were wrong, but because they are afraid of you—the great majority, the people of Zimbabwe,” Chamisa charged.

Yet, despite the obstacles, Chamisa struck an optimistic tone. “The seed of change has been sown. It is alive and growing. The harvest has been delayed, but it cannot be denied. Delay is not denial.”

Chamisa also praised Zimbabweans, both at home and abroad, for supporting his campaigns and the broader struggle for democracy.

“Some of you spent sleepless nights fundraising on Twitter Spaces. Others knocked on doors, campaigned from house to house, or travelled long distances to attend our rallies,” he said. “Many of our brave comrades were beaten, jailed, or lost to politically motivated violence.”

He was quick to reiterate that while he left the CCC, he has not abandoned the mission for a new Zimbabwe.

“I left CCC but not the mission. CCC was never the destination. It was just the vehicle meant to take us to the New Zimbabwe. When that vehicle was compromised, it became necessary to step out and prepare a better, cleaner, fit-for-purpose vehicle,” he explained.

The former presidential hopeful added: “I’m a man of a mission. I’m a soldier on an assignment. Mine is a calling. That vehicle is coming, and it needs you.”

Chamisa, known for fusing faith with politics, ended with a rallying call grounded in hope and resolve.

“The hope is indestructible. The promise can never be compromised. The path is clear. The plan is solid. #Godisinit. The people have already won in spirit. Now we must complete the journey. Let’s fix it. Let’s finish it,” he said.

