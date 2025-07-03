FC Platinum Captain Brian Banda Laid to Rest in Bulawayo

Sports Correspondent

FC Platinum captain Brian Banda, who tragically died in a road accident was laid to rest on Thursday at West Park Cemetery in Bulawayo.

Born on September 9, 1995, at Luveve Clinic in Bulawayo, Banda attended Rosecamp Primary School before moving on to Milton High School and later Entumbane High School.

His football journey began with local clubs H.R.M. and Ajax Hotspurs Juniors, where he quickly showed promise.

Brian passed away on June 29, 2025, following a fatal accident along the Zvishavane-Filabusi Road, cutting short a promising football career and a life admired by many in Zimbabwe’s sporting community.

Banda rose to prominence in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League, making his professional debut for Highlanders in 2016. He came on as a second-half substitute for King Nadolo in Matchday 5 against Chapungu United—a match Highlanders won 1-0.

Over his time with Highlanders, Banda became a fan favorite, known for his work ethic and consistency. He scored eight league goals and featured in 117 matches across all competitions—99 league appearances and 18 in cup games. Despite occasional setbacks, he won three trophies with the club and carved a legacy as one of the team’s key midfielders.

At the end of the 2020 season, Banda transferred to FC Platinum. He made an immediate impact, scoring on his debut in a 6-1 victory over Tenax CS in the opening match of the 2021 season. He went on to earn 114 caps for the club, scoring six goals—five in league matches and one in a cup competition.

One of the highlights of his FC Platinum career came on Matchday 11 of the 2024 season when he made his 100th league appearance in a 1-1 draw against his former team, Highlanders.

Beyond his club career, Banda also represented Zimbabwe at the international level, earning nine caps for the senior national team.

Brian Banda leaves behind a legacy of dedication, leadership, and professionalism both on and off the pitch.

His untimely death is a significant loss to Zimbabwean football.

