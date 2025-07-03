FC Platinum Star Midfielder Burial Set For Thursday

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

The late FC Platinum midfielder Brian Banda, who tragically lost his life in a car accident along the Zvishavane–Bulawayo highway on Sunday, will be laid to rest this Thursday at West Park Cemetery in Bulawayo.

Banda’s sudden passing has left the local football community in deep mourning. Despite fierce rivalries on the pitch, players from various teams came together in a touching display of unity, gathering in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, on Tuesday to pay their final respects.

The atmosphere was heavy with grief, as teammates and opponents alike struggled to come to terms with the loss of a player they regarded as both a friend and a brother off the field. The sense of camaraderie and mutual respect that defined Banda’s relationships was clear in the emotional tributes shared during the memorial.

His untimely death has shaken the football fraternity, with many expressing sorrow over the loss of such a talented and well-loved figure.

Banda’s burial will take place on Thursday at West Park Cemetery in Bulawayo, where family, friends, teammates, and supporters will gather to honour his memory and bid him a final farewell.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...