Former Pupil Remembers His Roots at Kondo Primary School

Spread the love

By Effort Manono| Green and white symbols of life and peace now shine brighter at Kondo Primary School, thanks to the generous gesture of a former pupil, Edson Mabika. Remembering the foundation that helped shape his life, Mabika donated fifteen soccer jerseys and two FIFA-approved soccer balls to his alma mater.

This donation addressed a long-standing challenge at the school: the lack of proper soccer kits. Until now, learners were still using jerseys passed down from generations, dating back to the 1990s.

Edson Mabika, who once captained the Kondo Primary soccer team to a national championship, proudly brought home a trophy that placed the school firmly on the map as a powerhouse in school sports.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Gondai Mariya, Vice Chairperson of the School Development Committee, expressed her initial scepticism when Mabika first reached out.

“When he approached me, I wasn’t sure if it would really happen,” she said. “After the zonal competitions, I contacted him and reminded him of his promise. He responded, ‘Let me work on it.’ Not long after, he sent me photos of different soccer kits and asked us to choose. He delivered exactly what we agreed upon.

Mariya continued,

“We collected the parcel on Monday and today, Friday, we officially handed it over to the school. We are grateful for his generosity and urge other former pupils to follow his example and help transform Kondo into a state-of-the-art school.”

Receiving the donation with a smile, school head Mr. Matsairire thanked Mabika for his commitment and vision.

“On behalf of the school, we are deeply grateful. Edson lives by the principle that a place is developed by its own people. We invite all former pupils to join us in improving Kondo academically, structurally, and in all areas, including classrooms, furniture, teachers’ housing, modern boards, and sports facilities.”

The school’s Sports Director echoed the appreciation, highlighting the impact the new kits will have on morale and performance.

“Words alone are not enough to express our gratitude. This kit will greatly enhance our team’s performance. We still face challenges, especially in other sporting disciplines like volleyball, netball, basketball, tennis, and more. We also aim to introduce new sports such as table tennis, foot golf, and cricket, but we currently lack the equipment and facilities.”

Kondo Primary is not only known for its sporting achievements. It once held a proud legacy in percussion and music, and with renewed support, the school is striving to revive its excellence in arts and academics while raising its pass rate and creating a vibrant learning environment for all.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...