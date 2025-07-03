FULL TEXT: Stay Ready, Chamisa Tells Citizens

Spread the love

Fellow citizens, thank you for your unwavering support ever since I became a Presidential candidate in 2018.

You have walked this journey with me, and are still walking, through hope and heartbreak, through resistance and resilience. Twice, in 2018 and again in 2023, you stood up, emphatically voted for change, and overwhelmingly chose a new direction for our country. You, the great people of Zimbabwe wanted a President of your choice to lead the country but you were temporarily denied the chance all but twice.

Let it be clear: you won in numbers. And you did not waste your investment, in effort and time. You invested in hope. You earned the future. It’s an investment for change. Your effort was not in vain. Your sacrifice is not wasted. Your contribution is not unrecorded. But we have been up against a tyranny held together by state abuse, repression, and coercion. A tyranny that has denied the will of the people, not because you were wrong, but because they are afraid of you, the great majority- the people of Zimbabwe

Yet still, we remain resilient, resolute and unshaken. The seed of change has been sown. It is alive and growing. The harvest has been delayed, but it cannot be denied. Delay is not denial.

Your effort, your faith, your courage; was not in vain. Your sacrifice has not gone unnoticed. Your contribution is recorded in the annals of history and the trajectory of this nation. Future generations will be thankful.

Our approach in 2023 was not the same as 2018, because in the fight against oppression, no strategy is cast in stone. This is a battle of to save lives and to save a nation. We sometimes miss. We sometimes omit. We commit. We adjust. We correct. We keep moving forward until we win. And win we must. None of this would have been possible without you.

Some of you spent sleepless nights fundraising on Twitter Spaces, even raising funds from the citizens. What a remarkable citizens story and achievement! Zimbabweans at home and abroad have consistently and in different ways supported the struggle for freedom and change in Zimbabwe.

Others knocked on doors, campaigned from house to house, or travelled long distances to attend our rallies. Many of our brave comrades were beaten, jailed, or lost to politically motivated violence, a tragic trend that has ugly characterized our politics over the years. We are a nation of great fighters, great warriors. We are a people of faith, but not faith in word only. Ours is a faith backed by action. We win through prayer, but also through planning and acting. We win on our knees, but also in diplomacy, advocacy and on the ground. Your support, spiritual, financial, physical, has kept the hope alive. To the citizens of Zimbabwe, thank you. To the prayer warriors, thank you. To the backers, thank you. To the campaigners and ground soldiers, thank you. To everyone who contributed and continues to believe in us and in a New Great Zimbabwe-the next Zimbabwe, thank you. To the international community and friends who are an inexhaustible supply of floods of solidarity and support, thank you. I want you to know; I am not idle. I am consulting. I am building. I am assembling a new strategy and a citizens’ team that will carry and pivot this nation unto greatness and stardom. I left CCC but not the mission. All because CCC was never the destination. It was just the vehicle meant to take us to the New Zimbabwe. When that vehicle was compromised, it became necessary to step out and prepare a better, cleaner, fit-for-purpose vehicle.

The hope is indestructible. The promise can never be compromised. The path is clear. The plan is solid #Godisinit The people have already won in spirit. Now we must complete the journey.

Let’s fix it.

Let’s finish it.

Stay active.

Stay ready.

Zimbabwe shall be the land of the free, great and prosperous God bless you. God bless Zimbabwe

Forever and always ~nc

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...