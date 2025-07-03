LIVE: Tagwireyi Heads Home After Being Chucked Out Of ZANU Central Committee Meeting

@ZimEye it’s not genuine to say Elon was appointed after years of lobbying, what is wrong with co-option after using his influence to lobby? — Cde Paivapo (@Africa_inala) July 3, 2025

The tenderpreneur Kuda Tagwirei has been kicked out of a @ZANUPF_Official

Central Committee meeting. Impeccable sources who spoke to Simba Chikanza @schikanza confirmed the development, the first of its kind in less than 2 months after a string of nation-shaking events that began when anti corruption war veteran @BlessedGeza announced a threat to tenderpreneurs and some military generals accused of obtaining bribes.

“Tagwirei was booted during the meeting in an emotive instruction issued by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga,” just after 1pm, a source speaking on condition of anonymity further confirmed to ZimEye.

Calls to the man for a comment were not responded to. Other calls to central committee members failed as they were still locked up.

The incident happens a day after several his motor vehicle donations to members of the politburo were blocked yesterday by the VP Chiwenga.

The incident suggests a major rift, the first of its kind visibly suggesting that President Mnangagwa’s attempts to make Tagwirei a Central Committee member have been blocked, as previously reported by ZimEye yesterday.

ZANU PF Director @marapira_farai did not respond to requests for comment.

The ZANU PF spokesman Chris Mutsvangwa was reached comment.

