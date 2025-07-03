Mnangagwa Hails Trabablas Interchange as Milestone Achievement Amid Allegations of Substandard Work and Corruption

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has once again taken the spotlight to applaud what he called a major government accomplishment—the completion of the Trabablas Traffic Interchange in Harare—even as mounting criticism points to concerns over its quality and the transparency of its financing.

Speaking during the 384th session of the ZANU PF Politburo at the party’s headquarters in Harare on Wednesday, Mnangagwa praised the project as a reflection of Zimbabweans’ capabilities and innovation. He said the flyover demonstrated how local talent can deliver large-scale infrastructure, even under difficult economic conditions.

He said the interchange is evidence of what can be achieved with homegrown expertise and national commitment, adding that its completion without foreign aid, and despite international sanctions, was something to be proud of. He stated that the youth had shown impressive skill and dedication, and described the project as a symbol of what the country can accomplish if it remains united and determined.

Mnangagwa said, “The recent towering Trabablas Traffic Interchange, which I officially commissioned, stands as an example of the inherent potential in our young people, their ingenuity, skills, and talent.” He added, “The fact that the project was completed using our internal resources and under an environment of sanctions is a source of great national pride.”

He added that the Trabablas project is just one part of a broader national infrastructure strategy, which includes expanding and repairing roads across the country. Mnangagwa said, “If we are united, focused, patriotic and work hard to achieve our national aspirations, nothing is impossible. Other road rehabilitation and construction projects throughout the country are also being prioritised.”

But his remarks were met with a wave of criticism from professionals in the engineering sector and observers who question both the construction quality and the financial dealings behind the interchange. Experts claim the structure does not meet international safety and durability standards, and some have dismissed it as a superficial project designed for political optics.

One Harare-based civil engineer, who requested anonymity, said, “What we have is a rushed job that may look impressive from the air, but lacks the structural sophistication and safety design standards expected of a modern interchange. Corners were clearly cut.”

Beyond structural concerns, there are serious questions about the financial transparency of the project. Sources in the Ministry of Transport allege that tenders were manipulated and contracts handed to companies with political connections. According to one ministry insider, “There was no transparency in how the contractors were selected. Several companies that bid for the project were overlooked in favour of briefcase firms linked to senior officials.”

This isn’t the first time government infrastructure projects under Mnangagwa have come under fire. Critics argue that many of these developments are public relations efforts meant to create an illusion of progress while the country grapples with inflation, poverty, and service delivery failures.

While Mnangagwa continues to present the Trabablas Interchange as a shining example of self-reliance and vision, analysts warn that projects without accountability, proper oversight, and transparency only serve to deepen public distrust in government priorities.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...