Prune Like a Pro: Expert Tips to Keep Your Garden Healthy and Blooming All Year

PERENNIAL PERFECTION: PRUNING SECRETS FOR LASTING GARDEN BEAUTY

Though traditionally viewed as a winter task, pruning is most effective when done thoughtfully throughout the year. According to garden expert Alec Philp, Director at Cutting Edge, knowing what to prune and when to do it is the real secret to maintaining a garden that is not only beautiful but thriving.

“This may seem a formidable task to the uninitiated,” Philp says, “but if you follow a simple schedule, you will reap the rewards of your investment and enjoy a beautiful garden year-round.”

Beyond appearance, regular pruning plays a vital role in maintaining plant health, controlling growth, and boosting flower and fruit production. Philp outlines three key reasons why every gardener should make pruning part of their seasonal routine:

1. Healthier Plants:

“Dead, diseased, or damaged branches are an open invitation to fungi, bacteria, and pests,” Philp explains. “Removing them protects the rest of the plant and encourages new, vigorous growth.”

2. Controlled Growth and Shape:

“Pruning helps manage overgrowth and supports a garden’s structure,” he says. “It’s essential for shaping hedges, balancing plants, and even enhancing security by keeping overgrowth at bay.”

3. Increased Blooms and Fruit:

“Plants need light to bloom,” says Philp. “By pruning strategically, especially in dense areas, you allow more sunlight to reach the plant’s inner branches. This stimulates flower bud formation and improves fruit yield.”

To achieve the best results, Philp shares three essential pruning techniques every gardener should master:

– Thinning Cuts: Remove entire branches at their base to increase airflow and light. “Thinning keeps a plant’s natural shape while preventing fungal infections,” he explains.

– Heading Cuts: Trim branches to a specific length to promote dense, compact growth. “This encourages new shoots from the buds just below your cut.”

– Rejuvenation Pruning: For plants that are leggy or misshapen, Philp recommends cutting them back to 15–60 cm above the ground. “This resets growth and is best done during dormancy—though not all species tolerate it.”

Philp also stresses the importance of proper technique. “Always cut at a 45-degree angle just above a bud,” he advises. “And never cut too close or too far from the node. Too close can damage new growth, too far can lead to dieback and disease.”

Another common mistake? Using sealers. “Do not apply any wound sealant,” Philp warns. “They create a moist environment that attracts bacteria and fungi. A clean cut in the right place will heal naturally.”

Having the right tools is just as critical as the method itself. Philp recommends high-quality equipment from Husqvarna, including:

Pole saws for reaching higher branches or thick limbs over 5–8 cm in diameter

for reaching higher branches or thick limbs over 5–8 cm in diameter Chainsaws for quick work on large limbs

for quick work on large limbs Hand pruning saws for clean, controlled cuts on smaller branches

“Always keep your tools sharp and clean,” he says. “This ensures clean cuts and prevents spreading disease from plant to plant. And don’t forget to wear proper PPE—your safety comes first.”

With the right knowledge, tools, and timing, pruning becomes a manageable and rewarding part of garden care. “It doesn’t need to be a daunting task,” concludes Philp. “Do it correctly, and it will pay dividends throughout the seasons.”

For pruning tools and expert advice, visit your local Husqvarna dealer or go to https://www.husqvarna.com/zw/.

