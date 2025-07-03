Real Madrid CF Mourn Liverpool Star Diogo Jota

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid have released an official statement mourning the tragic death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who both died in a car accident in Spain on Thursday morning.

“Real Madrid C. F., its president and Board of Directors are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Liverpool FC player Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who played for F. C. Penafiel,” the club said.

In the heartfelt statement, the 15-time European champions extended their condolences to the grieving families and the clubs affected by the tragedy.

“Real Madrid expresses its condolences and support to their family, loved ones and teammates at their respective clubs. Real Madrid shares in the deep sorrow felt by the footballing world. May they rest in peace,” the club concluded.

The football world has been left in shock by the sudden loss of two young talents.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...