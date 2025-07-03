South Africa’s Former Deputy President Dies

By A Correspondent

Former Republic of South Africa Deputy President David Mabuza has died at the age of 64.

Mabuza passed away in hospital on Wednesday after battling a long illness, his family confirmed in a brief statement.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved David Dabede Mabuza. He died peacefully after a prolonged illness surrounded by close family,” the statement read.

Mabuza served as South Africa’s Deputy President from 2018 to 2023 under President Cyril Ramaphosa and played a key role in the African National Congress (ANC). Known for his influence within the ruling party and often referred to as “The Cat” for his political survival skills, Mabuza remained a pivotal figure in South African politics even after stepping down from active government duties.

Messages of condolence have started pouring in from across the political spectrum, with the ANC saying, “Comrade Mabuza’s contribution to the ANC and to the country’s democratic project cannot be overstated. His passing is a great loss to the movement and the nation.”*

Details regarding funeral arrangements will be announced in due course, the family said.

This is a developing story.

