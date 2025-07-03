Struggling Air Zimbabwe In US$1 Million Debt Clearance

Spread the love

By Business Reporter- The struggling national airliner, Air Zimbabwe said it had cleared its over US$1 million to key international service providers.

This development will see Air Zimbabwe re-joining global ticketing and code-sharing platforms, hence boosting passenger numbers and the airline’s international footprint.

Speaking on the development in Victoria Falls this Tuesday, Air Zimbabwe Chief Executive Officer, Mr Edmund Makona, said the airline identified global visibility as a critical business enabler in its turnaround plan.

“We asked ourselves: what’s on the critical path to our revival? Visibility on global selling platforms was top. Without it, we couldn’t do code-sharing or interlining. Now, with shareholder support, we have cleared most of the debt,” said Mr Makona.

Mr Makona confirmed that Air Zimbabwe is now integrating its systems with global distribution networks, the backbone of international travel bookings.

The integration process is expected to take about three months or less and oncecompleted, passengers worldwide will once again be able to book Air Zimbabwe flights through any travel agent or partner airline.

Rejoining code-sharing platforms also means Air Zimbabwe flights can now be sold through partner carriers globally, improving access to Zimbabwe’s major tourist destinations and boosting arrivals.

Tourism experts have welcomed the move, noting its significance in enhancing Zimbabwe’s visibility and competitiveness as a destination.

“That is a big leap in the right direction. It’s a serious enabler of increased inbound travel by tourists. This new chapter in national colours is something to celebrate. We are confident Air Zimbabwe will become one of the airlines of choice. With immigration now fully online, we anticipate a surge in international tourist arrivals,” said Mr Clement Mukwasi, a tourism executive.

With renewed partnerships and system upgrades underway, Air Zimbabwe is preparing for a stronger presence on the global aviation map.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...