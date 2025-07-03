“We Care,” Says Mnangagwa, But Zimbabweans Ask: Where Is the Care When We Are Suffering Daily?

By A Correspondent

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has once again repeated his administration’s familiar promise of caring for the people—despite growing public frustration over widespread poverty, unemployment, and deteriorating public services across the country.

Addressing the 384th Ordinary Session of the ZANU PF Politburo in Harare on Wednesday, Mnangagwa celebrated the party’s recent by-election victories in Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, Manicaland, and Masvingo provinces.

“I congratulate Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, Manicaland and Masvingo Provinces for securing decisive victories for our Party in the recently held Parliamentary and local authority by-elections,” he said.

He claimed the results reflect the ruling party’s continued popularity and the impact of what he described as “people-centered policies.”

“The overwhelming success in these elections continues to attest to the strength of our grassroots mobilisation strategies and the popularity of our people-centered policies. Makorokoto, Amhlophe,” Mnangagwa declared.

But as he praised electoral outcomes and claimed growing support for the government, millions of ordinary Zimbabweans continue to grapple with crippling inflation, meager salaries, collapsing healthcare, and chronic shortages of basic services.

“Our people-centered development programmes and projects across every sector [are] gaining the support and appreciation of the citizens,” said Mnangagwa. “Government, on its part, will continue to prioritize the capacitation and resourcing of our Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies to sustain the momentum of high-impact programmes and projects.”

However, many citizens took to social media to express disbelief, with some accusing the president of being out of touch with the reality on the ground.

“There is no electricity, water is a luxury, hospitals are broken, and people can’t afford a loaf of bread. Where exactly is this care?” one online user posted.

While Mnangagwa continues to repeat “we care” rhetoric in political forums, many Zimbabweans feel that these words are not backed by tangible actions to improve livelihoods. As the ruling party sets its sights on consolidating political power, the gap between official narratives and daily survival continues to widen.

For now, the promises of “high-impact programmes” offer little comfort to those struggling to get through each day—and many are left wondering when, if ever, the suffering will end.

