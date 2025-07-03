Wicknell Chivayo Soils Dr Joshua Nkomo Legacy With Dirty Cash Donation…

By A Correspondent

Controversial businessman and ZANU PF-linked tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo is under fire for what many Zimbabweans have described as a “shameless attempt to hijack” and “cleanse” his public image by aligning himself with the revered legacy of the late nationalist Dr. Joshua Nkomo.

Chivayo took to Facebook on Wednesday with an elaborate tribute marking the 26th anniversary of Dr. Nkomo’s death, praising the late Vice President as a “gallant son of the soil” and announcing a US$250,000 donation to the Joshua Nkomo Trust.

Writing in a tone packed with revolutionary rhetoric, Chivayo posted:

“FATHER ZIMBABWE… THE LEGACY LIVES ON… This is a man who dedicated his ENTIRE life to our freedom… He led our people to freedom and cultivated UNITY across Zimbabwe.”

He added:

“I wish to humbly extend US$250,000 to the Joshua Nkomo Trust led by his first born daughter Thandi Nkomo as a small token of appreciation… I hope this small contribution will help support the Trust’s ongoing initiatives in education, cultural development and welfare initiatives.”

But Zimbabweans were not impressed.

Angry citizens flooded social media accusing Chivayo of using Dr. Nkomo’s name to sanitize his own controversial reputation, which has been marred by accusations of corruption and conspicuous consumption. Many pointed out the irony of a man linked to lavish lifestyles and questionable tenders invoking the legacy of a leader known for humility, sacrifice, and principled leadership.

“This is a direct insult to Umdala Wethu,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter). “Joshua Nkomo stood for honesty, unity and service—not showboating with dirty money.”

Another commenter said, “Wicknell is trying to buy public favour by associating himself with someone whose values he has never lived by. This donation is not about Nkomo. It’s about cleansing his own image.”

Critics also accused Chivayo of politicizing and monetizing the memory of a national hero to score points with both the ruling elite and the public.

A Bulawayo- based political analyst said : “What we’re seeing is classic image laundering. When reputational damage becomes too strong, people try to borrow legitimacy from untouchable legacies like that of Joshua Nkomo. But the public isn’t fooled.”

Others pointed to the timing of the announcement—made just one day after the anniversary of Nkomo’s passing—as a carefully calculated PR move, especially given Chivayo’s increasing presence in political circles and state-sanctioned events.

While some acknowledged that financial contributions to charitable causes are welcome, many insisted that true honouring of Nkomo’s legacy should reflect his values, not just his name.

“Real honour would be funding education quietly, empowering the marginalized without cameras and hashtags, and standing up against corruption—not posing with luxury cars and writing long speeches on Facebook,” read one post that was widely shared.

As public anger continues to mount, the Joshua Nkomo Trust has not yet issued an official response to Chivayo’s donation offer.

Whether the gesture will be accepted or not, the backlash underscores how deeply Zimbabweans continue to revere Dr. Joshua Nkomo—and how fiercely they guard the integrity of his memory.

