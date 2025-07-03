ZEC Caught Planning To Steal 2028 Polls

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has unveiled what it terms “gender and disability inclusion policies,” which critics say are the latest smokescreen in its strategic plan to rig the 2028 general elections.

The new framework, covering the period 2025 to 2029, was launched in Harare on Wednesday under the guise of promoting inclusive democratic processes. ZEC claims the policies are designed to enhance the participation of women and persons with disabilities in all aspects of the electoral cycle — including voting, candidate registration, voter education, and the provision of accessible polling infrastructure.

“Successful implementation hinges on the active participation of all stakeholders. We want to affirm our commitment to ensuring every citizen is afforded an opportunity to exercise their democratic rights,” said ZEC Chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, adding that the gender policy “provides equal opportunities for men and women to actively participate in democratic elections.”

However, critics view this as part of a well-worn strategy by ZEC to present a reformist image while laying the groundwork for yet another compromised election. Over the years, the electoral body has faced widespread allegations of partisanship, ballot manipulation, voter roll fraud, and opaque handling of election results — charges that have consistently undermined public trust in Zimbabwe’s electoral processes.

The newly launched policies are aligned with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which the government claims promote inclusive governance and social justice. Yet, observers argue that such alignments merely reinforce ZEC’s subservience to the ruling Zanu PF party and its long-term political survival project.

“The policies, including the strategic plan, are tailor-made to enhance equal participation of all stakeholders in electoral processes. It is in sync with NDS1 and in tandem with Vision 2030. The vision can only become a reality through addressing gender parity,” said Deputy Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Advocate Norbert Mazungunye.

Wednesday’s launch drew participation from the Zimbabwe Gender Commission, the National Disability Board, UN Women, and several civil society organisations. But critics remain skeptical, viewing these events as performative efforts that mask a deeper, more calculated agenda.

ZEC says it will now embark on a stakeholder engagement drive to operationalise the new framework ahead of the next election cycle — a move analysts fear will merely recycle old tactics under a new, inclusive-sounding label.

